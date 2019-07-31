Tickets are on sale for an exclusive downtown shopping and tasting experience that’s a unique addition to this year’s Penticton Peach Festival.
The Downtown Penticton Association is partnering with boutiques, stores, galleries and more as a part of its one-day Chill’n 4 Summer event.
The night begins at 5 p.m. at the Mondo Creation art gallery, where guests who are at least 19 years of age will be treated to hors d’oeuvres, wine and special draws.
Guests will receive a “passport” to take to 10 more participating businesses for their shopping and tasting adventure, and have a chance to win a $500 shopping spree or backstage passes to Emerson Drive at the Penticton Peach Festival.
“Chill’n 4 Summer is a different kind of event,” DPA event manager Amber Belcourt said in a press release.
“Featuring a wine and food tasting at each stop, this is definitely a fun evening for adults only. It’s going to be a more intimate social affair with terrific shopping in some of downtown Penticton’s trendiest boutiques and hip, yet sophisticated, shops.”
Only 100 tickets are available and can be purchased at Eventbrite.ca for $40 each.
