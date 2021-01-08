A 12-year-old girl walking home from school on Tuesday was followed by a van travelling very slowly. The girl ran home and police have been notified.
The incident took place about 3:40 p.m. on Country Pines Way in West Kelowna.
“We are actively investigating this incident,” said Staff Sgt. Duncan Dixon of the West Kelowna RCMP. “The intentions of the driver are not known, but we are cautioning the public to be vigilant.”
The van was described as a white, larger passenger van. The driver was described as a middle-aged man with a round face and greying brown hair.
On Monday, a stranger told a Rutland girl he knew her mother and offered her a ride home.
The 10-year-old was walking home from school about 2:30 p.m. when she was approached at the corner of Hollywood Road South and Perry Road.
The man was parked in an older black minivan when he spoke to the girl.
The girl declined his offer and the man drove off. Police have not said the two incidents are related. Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 250-768-2880 or 1-800-222-8477.
The Daily Courier