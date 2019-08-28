Peach City Radio is celebrating its 25th episode of spoken-word program “Speak Out,” which was made possible by a grant from the Community Radio Fund of Canada.
The show features volunteer hosts interviewing representatives of various groups – more than 30 to date – from Penticton and area.
“The diversity of groups our hosts brought in, the quality of the questions they asked, and the level of interest they showed in their interviewees was wonderful,” Peach City Radio vice-president Claire Thompson said in a press release.
“This team has helped to provide a solid foundation for spoken-word programming at Peach City Radio.”
“Speak Out” airs live on Sundays at 2 p.m. on 92.9 FM, and back episodes are available on the Peach City Radio website. Anyone interested in appearing on the show should email speakout@peachcityradio.org.
The Community Radio Fund of Canada is the only organization in the country mandated to support community and campus radio stations.
