Some residents are still unaccounted for in anapartment fire raging this morning on Elm Avenue, according to a witness.
Most of the top floor of the 30-unit building at 217 Elm Ave. already looks to have been destroyed. Displaced residents are being put on a transit bus that will take them to an emergency reception center.
Fire officials and police at the scene declined comment.
Heather Bryant, who lives across the street from the fire, said she woke up at 4:45 a.m. to what she thought was a street sweeper, and was surprised to see fire had engulfed half of the top floor.
She spoke to multiple residents of the building who told her they never heard alarms and that some people were unaccounted for.
The Herald is on the scene. More to come.