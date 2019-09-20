It’s all about kindness at Pen High, thanks to the efforts of four Grade 10 leadership students.
“It’s about getting rid of the “anti-bullying” phrase,” explained Charlotte Hanna. “We just think it’s so negative. The “anti” and the “bullying” are two negative words.”
“Be Kind,” she explained is not only positive, it’s something every student can do.
“Not everybody bullies, but everybody can be kind,” she said.
The students purchased shirts to pass out to students to “make everybody feel included,” said Kiana Moshaber.
Pen High students gathered in the common area Friday to show their support, with each student wearing their new, bright and colourful t-shirt.
The hope is to raise funds so every student at Pen High can have a shirt that can be worn every third Friday of each month, beginning in October, for “Kindness Day.”
“Instead of having anti-bullying day once a year, we’re having kindness days throughout the year to keep everyone thinking about it,” Moshaber said.
On Kindness Day, students are encouraged to participate in one random act of kindness for a fellow pupil.
Whether it be purchasing donuts and giving one a way or creating a new handshake with a stranger, the hope is to eliminate bullying and encourage students to make new friends.
“It just gets people connected,” said Catrina Withler. “In school, some people do leadership, some do sports, some people do people drama, music. But some people don’t do that, so they’re almost disconnected, unintentionally.”
Hanna said while the initiative just launched Friday, students have been receptive to the idea.
“People have been wearing their shirts!” said Moshaber.
Hanna, Withler and Moshaber worked on the initiative with fellow student Jamie Samoyloff, who was not present for the interview.
Any students with ideas for Kindness Day are encouraged to reach out to the leadership students.
