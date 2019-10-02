Editor’s Note: The Herald is asking candidates within their readership areas a series of 12 questions. Each candidate was given the question in writing with a word maximum of 120.
QUESTION: What can and should the federal government do to address the forestry crisis in British Columbia?
SOUTH OKANAGAN-WEST KOOTENAY
RICHARD CANNINGS (NDP): The forest sector is facing difficult times because of declining wood supply due to forest fires and beetle epidemics, on top of illegal duties on U.S. exports. We need to create more jobs for each tree cut. To do that, I brought forward a bill that encourages the federal government to use more wood in infrastructure projects. This would increase the domestic market for our lumber, allowing us to weather headwinds in international export markets and benefitting two of the largest mass timber plants in North America located in this riding. In committee, I repeatedly asked the minister to increase reforestation funding and help protect communities by investing in fire smart programs that would thin forests around communities, creating forestry jobs and increasing fibre supply.
CONNIE DENESIUK (Liberal): I appreciate that forest management is constitutionally the role of each province. However, Canada must continue to play important roles in forest sector trade agreements and related disputes. The federal government can assist B.C. by identifying funding incentives, value- added forest product demand trends and related market opportunities. As Member of Parliament, I would advocate that federal infrastructure grants and economic diversification funds be targeted to hard hit forest sector communities in B.C. There is also potential for agreements for wildfire fuel reduction and forest health projects. Canada has a history of successful investment agreements with B.C. and other provinces on economic renewal, management, and diversification. These illustrate initiatives that Canada could employ in addressing the current crisis.
TARA HOWSE (Green): This is a difficult question to answer given the province is the primary regulator of forestry practices. There are, however, some key areas that the federal government should be addressing. As an MP, I would support the Green Party’s assertion that we need an actual National Forest Strategy that outlines best practices, uses, projections, and purpose within the industry, considering the full life-cycle from felling to replanting. Further complementary Green Party platform ideas include the creation of jobs and transition of workers through projects such as tree-planting and watershed restoration, where watersheds are part of the federal mandate. We can further promote value-added goods instead of shipping off raw materials.
HELENA KONANZ (Conservative): The forestry crisis in B.C. is yet another example of the Trudeau Liberal’s assault on the resource sector. Justin Trudeau has lost respect with other leaders throughout the world and his lack of leadership skills has led to a standstill in softwood lumber negotiations. After Oct. 21, our Conservative government will work to address the lingering softwood lumber dispute, the remaining buy American provisions, the disjointed regulatory regimes, and the difficulties with cross-border business travel. Canadian forestry workers deserve better. B.C. forestry workers deserve better.
SEAN TAYLOR (People’s Party of Canada): In order to satisfy one small, but powerful lobby, we restrict the development of other businesses and prevent the creation of thousands of jobs in these other sectors. The PPC’s promise to phase out supply management will not only save the Canadian consumer $3.6 billion a year on dairy, poultry and eggs, it will allow Canada to negotiate a better North American trade deal. This will allow the countervailing tariffs against our softwood exports to be removed.
CENTRAL OKANAGAN-SIMILKAMEEN-NICOLA
DAN ALBAS (Conservative): Although this is primarily a provincial area, there is a role for leadership from the federal government. There are a number of important initiatives starting with a softwood lumber agreement. The Trudeau Liberal government has been completely silent on this point. Secondly is we need a competitive regulatory and fiscal environment. Lumber mills in B.C. now have higher payroll costs thanks to increased CPP and the provincial employer health taxes. The carbon tax increase added on to these other tax increases all adds higher costs to B.C. lumber mills that competing lumber mills in the United States do not face and this needs to be addressed. I, along with other Conservative MPs from B.C., asked for the Trudeau government in July to come to the table and since then 21 mayors, as well as the B.C. government have asked them repeatedly for collaboration. Again these requests have been rebuffed by pointing to past actions or silence.
ALLAN DUNCAN (People’s Party of Canada): Forestry has given fulfilling careers and provision and prosperity to people, families, and communities for generations. In consideration of the hardship and uncertainty faced by people due to the challenges in the B.C. forestry industry, I extend my sympathies. Our international trade deals must continually be managed with careful diligence. So many people, families and communities depend on these huge and complex deals enduring capacity to benefit Canadians. The federal government must obtain the best deals possible and seek new markets to expand into. Currently, the federal government can assist those affected by the B.C. forestry crisis through the existing systems to aid worker transitions to new jobs. EI benefits can be extended with extensions also covering re-training.
ROBERT MELLALIEU (Green): Nothing. This crisis is the responsibility of the provincial government. However, we can all learn a costly lesson. This "crisis" was well-predicted by experts many years ago. B.C. governments allowed too many trees to be cut — to gain votes. Voters believed the politicians could somehow cut trees faster than they were growing trees and voted for those governments. Voters must not make this mistake again. We must listen to the experts. Vote for politicians and parties who listen to science.
MARY ANN MURPHY (Liberal): The forestry crisis in B.C. is a perfect storm of a variety of factors, including low lumber prices, stumpage fees, reductions in allowable cuts, and infestations of mountain pine and spruce beetles. The B.C. government’s $69 million September aid package was a prompt provincial response, including providing for early retirement funds to qualifying workers. The federal government can assist and provide leadership in areas including: supports for worker retraining; loan relief and grants for students/apprentices hoping to enter the industry; financial support for new entrepreneurship and infrastructure transitioned for related industry uses; and, funding for municipal economic diversification (into other industries e.g. tourism growth) — including priorities such as those recently set by Merritt’s mayor and council.
JOAN PHILLIP (NDP): If we are harvesting trees here in British Columbia, we should be processing those trees here. These raw logs shouldn’t be shipped overseas to be processed, that’s why we’re seeing the sawmills in our communities close. We rely on those jobs. I would work with the provincial government to improve this. We could create hundreds of jobs just by committing to replanting trees. But also, so much about our forestry industry needs to be transformed to meet our growing climate crisis. Were the wildfires we’ve experienced in the Interior not a crisis? Is the flooding we are experiencing due to over harvesting not a crisis? We need to look at the problem holistically.
