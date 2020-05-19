Miss Penticton is pulling a double.
The society behind the annual pageant, which dates back to 1948, announced Tuesday the cancellation of this year’s event. But rather than have the city go without goodwill ambassadors for a year, two of three members of the reigning royalty team have agreed to double their terms through 2020-21.
“Because of the current COVID-19 situation, concerns for the safety of participants, and the cancellation of various community events, the society feels it is necessary to cancel the current year’s pageant season,” the group said in a press release.
“We are grateful that Queen Amrit Dhaliwal and Princess Anne Hughes are willing to carry their reign into the next year with hopes for a safe return to all the wonderful community events that our beautiful city enjoys.”
The third member of the team, princess Faith Johnson, is unable to carry on.
Miss Penticton is crowned annually in August during the Peach Festival – which has also been cancelled – with the winner’s first public appearance the next day in the Peters Bros. Grand Parade.
The royalty team represents Penticton at parades throughout the Pacific Northwest and volunteers its time at local events.