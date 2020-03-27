Penticton residents on portions of Middle Bench Road and Westminster Avenue can expect to lose power as the city works to upgrade the distribution system.
Between Mar. 17 – Apr. 2, nine separate outages are scheduled, with one scheduled tomorrow from 8:30 – 3:30 p.m.
“Some residents in the affected areas have expressed concern about these outages and whether or not they are needed in light of the requirements for people to stay home,” said Mayor John Vassilaki in a press release, Friday.
“I can assure you that these outages are absolutely necessary and we are encouraging affected residents to be prepared.”
The city is converting its distribution system to a common 12kV voltage during this time.
Information for those expected to be affected will receive notice in the mail. More information can be found at penticton.ca
For further questions, contact the city’s electric utility department at 250-490-2535.