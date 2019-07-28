An incident management team has now settled in to battle the stubborn Richter Mountain wildfire near Cawston.
The blaze, which is burning in steep terrain about 14 kilometres south of the, community was pegged Sunday afternoon at 400 hectares, up from 250 on Saturday.
However, “Most of that growth is actually due to better mapping as opposed to growth in the fire,” said B.C. Wildfire Service spokeswoman Jody Lucius.
And strong winds Saturday actually worked in favour of the crews at times, she added, as the fire was blown back on itself.
Lucius said the service is pleased with the gains made Sunday morning that resulted in less fire and less smoke. In addition to people and equipment on the ground, there were also nine helicopters fighting from above.
Nine properties along Highway 3 remain under an evacuation alert. The highway is still open, but motorists are advised to use extreme caution.
“We are seeing some loose rock and debris falling from the fire area down onto the highway,” said Lucius.
She is part of the incident management team that took command of the fight Sunday morning, allowing the service to pull out some crews.
“With the hot conditions in the Okanagan… this just frees them up to take care of any other fires that crop up,” Lucius explained.
