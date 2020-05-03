Luxury homes in Penticton and Kelowna will be among the prizes in the 2020 Hometown Heroes lottery.
The lottery supports the Vancouver General Hospital and UBC Hospital Foundation and the B.C. Professional Fire Fighters Burn Fund.
The lottery winner can choose from one of nine grand-prize packages, including the Kelowna or Penticton homes or $2.1 million in tax-free cash.
The Kelowna home is located at Kestrel Ridge, 460 Talon Lane and is part of a prize package worth $2.4 million that includes a Tesla.
The Penticton home at 103 – 190 Vancouver Ave is part of a $2.3-million prize package that also includes a Tesla.
Prize-winning homes are also offered in White Rock, Abbotsford, Vancovuer, Sooke and Courtney.
The homes can be viewed online at heroeslottery.com, but in-person viewings are not available during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The lottery will offer more than 3,000 prizes worth $3.1 million. Tickets can be bought online or at any London Drugs. A three-pack of tickets costs $75 or you can buy six tickets for $100.