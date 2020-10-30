It took just shy of six minutes for the Penticton Fire Department to respond a blaze Tuesday on Elm Avenue, not 20 minutes as a resident claimed in an article published on page A1 of Friday’s edition.
Data provided by fire Chief Larry Watkinson shows the department was notified at 4:11:57 a.m. and a captain established command on scene at 4:17:43 a.m, for a total elapsed response time of five minutes, 46 seconds.
Watkinson clarified that while he can’t speak to the cause of the fire because it’s still under investigation, he can speak to the department’s response.
The Herald regrets the error.