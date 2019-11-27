Penticton’s Shatford Centre will be hosting a free Christmas Market celebrating the Art of Food.
From noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, the community is invited to enjoy free admission to the food- and beverage-focused event, which will feature goodies for every foodie’s palate.
Italian sausage from scratch, smoked and canadied salmon, confections and baking and wine samples are just of the items on the event’s menu this year.
Families are encouraged to bring children along and enjoy the Crafting Holiday Kick-off, for those ages six to 12, beginning at 10:45 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.