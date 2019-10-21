Another lawsuit has been filed in connection with an incident last year that saw two women suffer serious injuries when the car in which they were riding plunged into a deep washout near Summerland.
Kaylin Desjarlais alleges Argo Road Maintenance was negligent April 16, 2018, in not dealing with the hazard in the middle of Princeton-Summerland Road about 10 kilometres west of the community.
Desjarlais, a student, was behind the wheel of the Chevrolet Malibu that went into the hole.
A photo of the chasm taken after the incident shows the car, nose down, with its rear bumper not quite reaching the top of the hole.
As a result, Desjarlais sustained a pulmonary contusion, injuries to her neck, hips, left knee and right hand, plus suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and sleep disturbance, according to her statement of claim, which was filed earlier this month in B.C. Supreme Court.
She’s seeking unspecified damages for pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, future care and reduced earning capacity.
Argo Road Maintenance is named as the sole defendant and has not yet replied to the lawsuit. The company has since replaced as the provincial government’s highway maintenance contractor for the region through a larger, unrelated bid process.
Jessica Zorn, the passenger in Desjarlais’ car, filed a lawsuit of her own in March that named the Transportation Ministry and Argo Road Maintenance as co-defendants. Neither has responded to that claim yet.
That lawsuit alleges in part that the Crown and Argo failed to “respond adequately or at all to complaints made to both Argo and the ministry about water build-up on one side of the roadway which eventually resulted in the washout of the roadway.”
Communities across the South Okanagan were hit with flooding last spring as warm weather in April led to a fast melt of the record-high snowpack in the hills above.
