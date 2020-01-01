VANCOUVER — The agency that handles almost every call to police, fire or ambulance in B.C. has released its annual top-10 list of bad reasons to dial 911.
The list from E-Comm is lighthearted, but officials say it also highlights an alarming trend where some callers know they aren’t facing an emergency and choose to call 911 anyway.
Emergency call taker Chelsea Brent says she handles many requests where the first words from the caller are “I know this isn’t an emergency.”
She took the call that tops E-Comm’s 2019 list; a complaint that a parking stall at a hotel was “too small.”
The second most egregious nuisance call was from a person upset about their hair style after visiting a beauty salon.
Other improper calls includec concerns about late-night vacuuming, an order that police dig a car out of deep snow, and a caller demanding loud officers dealing with another emergency instead return in the morning.
Brent says she feels that some have forgotten 911 should only be used in life-or-death situations.
“When I’m answering calls that aren’t an emergency, it means I’m not available for someone else who really does need critical help.”
Jasmine Bradley, E-Comm corporate communications manager, says each call must be investigated.
“That takes time away from helping those in crisis,” she says.
E-Comm handled more than 1.6 million calls this year.
Here is E-Comm’s list of top 10 calls that should not have been made to 911 in 2019
1. To complain hotel parking spot was too small
2. To complain hair salon didn’t style their hair properly
3. To complain their neighbour was vacuuming late at night
4. Because they were upset the coin laundry machine didn’t have enough water
5. To enquire why traffic was so bad
6. To request police bring a shovel to dig their car out of the snow in front of their house
7. Because police are being “too loud” responding to an emergency and requesting that they should come back in the morning
8. To get information about water restrictions
9. To report a broken ATM machine
10. Because a gas station wouldn’t let them use the washroom
