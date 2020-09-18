Small businesses in Kelowna and Penticton are now eligible for free energy efficiency evaluations that could help them save money.
FortisBC is offering the service this fall in partnership with GreenStep Solutions.
Each consultation takes 15 to 30 minutes and provides business owners with ideas about how to reduce their energy use, whether that’s maintaining room temperatures, meeting hot water needs or cooking food.
This year, in addition to offering low-cost and no-cost ways to reduce energy use, GreenStep will also provide insights on how to manage energy use if businesses are closed or have reduced hours due to COVID-19 restrictions
“We have offered this program to B.C. businesses for the past three years, but this year there is an added significance in supporting small local businesses during this pandemic,” FortisBC’s Lynne Williams said in a press release.
“By working with GreenStep, we can help business owners find ways to better manage their energy use, lower their annual operational costs and support them with our conservation and energy management programs.”
For more information or to book a consultation, visit fortisbc.com/smallbusiness or email conservation@fortisbc.com.