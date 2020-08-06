Lots of things went right Thursday as a fast-moving grass fire was stopped before it could do any damage to homes in the Sage Mesa area just north of Penticton.
“You couldn’t ask for better weather for a wildfire: cool in the morning, rain in afternoon. All the stars aligned,” said Chief Larry Watkinson of the Penticton Fire Department.
Although the fire occurred outside city limits, PFD provides fire protection to the area under contract to the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
The fire started around 8 a.m. at the side of Highway 97, and quickly travelled several hundred meters up a gully towards the homes above, triggering an evacuation of 74 properties.
Watkinson said the fire burned some fences, but that’s as close as it got to homes.
In addition to the favourable weather, said the chief, there was lots of help available to fight the fire.
“We were right at shift change so we had extra guys on crew – we were in transition – so we had lots of manpower,” said Watkinson.
Help also came from the Penticton Indian Band Fire Department and BC Wildfire Service, which sent a heli-tanker to the battle.
“Those things come in very handy,” said Watkinson, who highlighted one other piece of good news.
So far this summer, PFD has been called to 18 rescues on the Okanagan River channel, which is unusually high and fast this year, none of which ended in fatalities.
Watkinson said the 100% success rate to date is a testament to his team’s training and dedication.
“Guys are just getting it dialed in this year,” said the chief.