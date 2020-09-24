The Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre will be reopening on Tuesday, Oct. 13, after having been closed for seven months.
The centre is currently conducting Operation ReStart, a membership drive to encourage new and returning members, who must be 50 or older, to renew. As an incentive, those who sign up before Oct. 2 will receive three additional months free.
Dues are $31.50 (including tax) and can be paid by cheque, debit or credit card. The centre will be open for membership sales Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., until Oct. 2.
Although the centre’s activities will be limited in the early stages, more will be added as the situation warrants. A COVID plan is in place following WorkSafeBC and Interior Health guidelines.
As a non-profit society, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre needs memberships to operate.
For more information about the PSDIC and its activities, visit www.pentictonseniors.org.