More mascots and a larger venue should make the Okanagan Mascot Games July 25-26 bigger and better than ever.
“Mascots appeal to people because no matter what mood you’re in, when you see a mascot they can bring a smile to your face,” said West Kelowna’s Corinne Inman, the event organizer.
“They’re always able to dance, entertain and bring a crowd to their feet.”
Up to 24 mascots will be competing in gladiator-style games at Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre.
The venue will allow Inman to return to her hometown and show off Penticton and the Okanagan to mascots coming from as far away as Switzerland.
This will be the first time in Canada for several mascots and Inman will be taking them to Okanagan attractions including zip lining.
As of last week, 20 mascots including many from last year were confirmed with four pending.
The games have attracted K.C. Wolf, the mascot for the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
As well, there will be four NHL mascots — Stormy from the Carolina Hurricanes, Victor E. Green of the Dallas Stars, Howler from the Arizona Coyotes and Fin from the Vancouver Canucks.
The games will also highlight local mascots such as Harvee the Hound of the Penticton Vees, the General from the West Kelowna Warriors and Rocky from the Kelowna Rockets.
Along with mascots representing hockey, soccer, baseball and football, there will also be community mascots such as Miss Westside Dazey and business mascots such as Beacon the Beaver, from Inman’s Kizzmit Tourism.
People coming to the Okanagan Mascot Games can look forward to fun and chaos, because some of the mascots like getting into trouble, said Inman.
Mascots will be competing side by side to see who can stay aboard a mechanical bull the longest, knocking each other off platforms with padded sticks at the four-person joust and showing off their moves in a dance contest.
Along with the competition, there will be a community festival both days with fun for kids including face painting, caricature drawings and games.
“You never know who might pop out and say hi,” said Inman.
People can browse the souvenir booth and the silent auction that includes items from local businesses as well as items brought by the mascots.
The Okanagan Mascot Games will provide an affordable event for families and the proceeds go to support youth and family activities in the Thompson Okanagan through Beacon’s Furry FUNdation.
The same events take place Saturday and Sunday.
Those who want to get closer to the mascots can upgrade their tickets to include the meet and greet before the games where they can trade fist pumps and high fives with the mascots, take photos and get autographs.
LMS Entertainment, run by West Kelowna’s Mike Schell, is the promoter for the event.
People can keep up to date on the Okanagan Mascot Games on the Facebook event page and the Instagram account.
They can enter the monthly Facebook Like and Share contest for the chance to win two tickets for the games.
Doors open July 25 at 11:30 a.m. for the meet and greet and 12:30 p.m. for regular ticket holders.
On July 26, doors open at 12:30 p.m. for the meet and greet and 1:30 p.m. for regular ticket holders.
Parking is free.
Get your tickets online at valleyfirsttix.com, okanaganmascotgames.com or on the Okanagan Mascot Games Facebook page.