Nearly one year ago, Rex Gill put a call out to his community to band together and drive warm clothing donations from Penticton to Kelowna for those in need.
“Anybody wanna ride to Kelowna for a good cause?," he wrote in a Facebook post. “Ride in the cold to (clothe) those who are stuck in the cold.”
He was shot and killed one month later, on Jan. 23, as an innocent bystander outside the Comfort Inn & Suites in Kamloops.
Now, his mother, Marie Nobles, hopes to keep her son's memory alive by fulfilling his wish to help others.
“He was all about helping people, and all about family,” said Nobles. “He was my baby.”
She’s put a call out to the community for monetary donations as well as gently-used warm clothing.
Donations are asked to be dropped off at the Ooknakane Friendship Centre by Nov. 28, with five motorists and Nobles ready to take the items to Kelowna on Nov. 30 after a hot breakfast by Penticton's river channel.
Alongside one of Rex's brothers, Nobles has organized the breakfast provided by the Ooknakane Friendship Centre in the parking lot beside Coyote Cruises on Nov. 30 at 8:45 a.m., with drivers leaving at 10. Those who attend can enjoy hot drinks and pancakes, by donation, with funds going back to the Friendship Centre and community.
“If it wasn’t for all the people at the Friendship Centre, I don’t know what I would do,” Nobles said.
“Some of them are going to Kelowna … they’re going up with us.”
A barbecue will be held that same day in Kelowna at Gasoline Alley Harley Davidson from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., with all donations raised given to the Kelowna Food Bank.
Monetary donations received before Nov. 30 will not only benefit the Kelowna Food Bank in memory of Gill, but will also be used to purchase warm clothing items, which will be distributed to the needy later that day.
Nobles hopes enough money is raised to purchase emergency blankets, which can then be used under bedding for those who are homeless to keep out the cold.
She also invites other drivers to join them who would like to help take donations to Kelowna.
“Just anything to help,” said Nobles. “It’s always just about what you can give. If you have a nickel, that’s fine … 100 people giving a nickel, you have something to buy something.”
Nobles said her son has been considering making the fundraiser an annual event in memory of his brother, but for now, it’s a legacy she hopes to carry on for Gill.
“His hugs, they just took all your broken pieces and put them back together,” Nobles said tearfully. “I miss his hugs.”
