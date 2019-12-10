“Thanks for the Toonie — Keeping the dream alive” is the theme of a novel new fundraising campaign which was unveiled Tuesday by city Coun. Katie Robinson at the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre.
“Dec. 3 was the perfect day to launch this unique and exciting campaign,” noted PSDICS president Mignonne Wood.
“That day was ‘Giving Tuesday’ throughout Canada and, hopefully, it will encourage our members and the community to give generously to our “Thanks for the Toonie” campaign.
The campaign’s goal is to raise $407,142 by laying 203,571 toonies edge-to-edge down Main Street from Skaha Lake to Okanagan Lake.
“We are not actually going to lay the toonies down Main Street,” added PSDICS fundraising chair Karl Crosby.
“We are going to lay the toonies virtually using a 40-foot mural in the centre to show our progress. We will call the mural the ‘Toonie Trail.’”
The mural was created by Oliver artist and graphic designer Larry Hunter, who painted the popular Penticton visitors’ map.
Penticton’s business and corporate community will be asked to become involved in the campaign by purchasing space on the mural to advertise their seniors-friendly business.
The cost for business participation is $500. Each participating business will be shown on the wall mural, and a certificate proclaiming them as seniors-friendly will be provided that they can place in their businesses. They will also receive an ad in the PSDICS monthly newsletter, which is sent to over 1,000 seniors.
“We have room for 40 businesses,” said Crosby. “We will start calling on them early in the new year. Until then the mural will be a bit bare. Major landmarks will be shown on the mural at the start of the campaign and more detail added as businesses come on board as sponsors.”
An added concept to filling out the mural is to provide donors with the opportunity to personalize their donation by having their pet, special occasion or experience immortalized on the mural — for a price, of course.
Funds raised by the campaign will be used to replace and repair badly worn and needed equipment at the centre, and to plan for its future expansion.
“The centre is now 20 years old and upkeep is becoming very costly,” said Wood.
“If we are to keep the dream alive, we need to raise more money than we are bringing in now with memberships and other activities.”
