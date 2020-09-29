Don’t let the name fool you: Penticton’s residents-only parking program isn’t only for residents.
City staff in November 2018 created an administrative policy that permits them to issue two parking passes to businesses that have frontage along a street that’s part of the residents-only program.
That violates the spirit of the program, said Vicki Morgan, who lives on Leir Street, which in 2010 became the first part of the city to get residents-only parking after Interior Health began charging for parking at Penticton Regional Hospital, pushing vehicles onto nearby streets.
“The city is not responsible for the initial need (for residents-only parking), but they continue to make decisions that put further stress on the people that live in these areas,” said Morgan.
She learned the city was issuing residents-only parking passes to businesses during construction of a medical office beside her home in 2017. At first she was told by city staff that two temporary passes had been issued to construction workers, but she later found out the office had been issued two permanent passes, despite neighbours being told during a public hearing the office wasn’t eligible. She found out another medical office a block away on Balfour Street had been issued permanent passes, too.
The result, according to Morgan, has been the defeat of the original intent of the program.
“What basically happens when people can’t find parking is they park illegally so we have to be the bad guy calling for enforcement,” she said.
Morgan became even more concerned when she learned the city doesn’t keep a list of businesses that have been issued residents-only passes.
“They do have a monetary value because people are asking for them so they don’t have to pay for parking,” she noted.
The administrative policy that allows businesses to obtain residents-only passes is dated November 2018 and signed by Anthony Haddad, who was director of development services at the time.
Haddad, who has since taken a job with the District of Summerland, didn’t respond to a request for comment.
Blake Laven, the city’s current director of development services, suggested Morgan’s inquiries in 2017 and 2018 may have led to creation of the policy.
“My assumption is that through discussions with Ms. Morgan it was identified that a policy should be in place and likely the policy was established to clarify our current practices,” said Laven.
The policy, he continued, acknowledges business owners have a stake in the game, too.
“You take a home-based business – haircutting or whatever – and I think our view is they own part of the sidewalk in front of their house and they should be able to have parking for themselves and their guests,” said Laven.
As it stands today, the residents-only parking program is still accepting petitions from downtown neighbourhoods interest in joining, but it’s “just sort of running in the background,” according to Laven, after council in August voted against a staff recommendation to begin charging affected property owners a $30 annual fee to help cover the cost of operating and modernizing the program.
Mayor John Vassilaki said he personally believes there’s merit to Morgan’s complaints, and would support a broader review of the program.
“Personally, I’m not in favour of giving the businesses in the neighbourhood the right to park there all day, because they were supposed to supply X number of parking spots for their businesses,” said Vassilaki, who emphasized he was not speaking for council.
Vassilaki, who was also on council in 2010 when the program was created, suggested residents like Morgan with concerns about the matter should register their complaints at city hall.