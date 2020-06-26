Work began this week on a project that will roll out a total of 25 kilometres of new fencing along the Coquihalla Highway to help keep drivers and wildlife from meeting.
The wildlife-exclusion fencing will replace the shorter livestock fencing currently along both sides of Highway 5 near Merritt, from Comstock Road south for 12 kilometres.
There are 160 wildlife-related crashes on the highway each year, about 75% of which involve deer, according to the B.C Transportation Ministry.
“Our government is committed to a safe, reliable and efficient transportation system, as well as supporting wildlife in their natural ecosystems,” Minister Claire Trevena said in a press release.
“I am pleased to see this addition to our wildlife-exclusion system, reducing wildlife-related accidents to protect people and wildlife from harm.”
Wildlife-exclusion fencing is 1.2 metres higher than livestock fencing, blocking larger animals like deer, moose and elk from provincial highways. The exclusion fencing works by redirecting the animals to existing wildlife underpasses, allowing for the safe movement of animal populations under the highway.
The $1.2-million project was awarded to Langley-based Progressive Fence Installations, which had people at the site this week and is expected to start the actual work on July 6.
It will add to the nearly 180 kilometres of wildlife-exclusion fencing already in place along Highway 5 between Hope and its terminus near Valemount.
In total, there is about 500 kilometres of wildlife-exclusion fencing for 100 overpasses and underpasses throughout the province.