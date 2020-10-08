Single-family homes in Penticton sold in September for an average of $586,000 after 70 days on the red-hot market, which realtors believe is being fuelled by rock-bottom interest rates.
There were a total of 139 residential sales worth $68.4 million last month, compared to 76 transactions valued at $35 million in September 2019, when the average single-family home traded for $585,000, according to fresh data from the South Okanagan Real Estate Board.
Through the first three quarters of 2020, the totals stood at 735 sales worth $349.5 million, versus 679 deals for $291.1 million in the year-ago period.
It was the same story right across the region.
As a whole, the South Okanagan saw 1,660 residential transactions worth $817 million during the first nine months of 2020, when the average single-family home traded for $660,000. The year-ago period saw 1,402 residential sales worth $597 million, while the average single-family home then sold for $573,000.
“We are still seeing a very high demand in the region particularly with single-family homes,” SOREB president Lyndi Cruickshank said in a press release accompanying the stats.
“This could be the result of record-low mortgage rates coupled with certain lifestyle changes stemming from the pandemic, such as having the ability to work remotely or simply from consumers wanting more space after having been stuck at home during quarantine.
“With that said, inventory is still struggling to keep up with the rate of demand as some sellers remain hesitant to list due to COVID concerns,” she continued, noting though that realtors have “adapted to the new normal and have found ways to continue helping our clients buy and sell homes while adhering to government guidelines and safety recommendations."
Meanwhile, construction activity in Penticton is down versus this time last year.
Through the first three quarters of 2020, staff at city hall issued 515 building permits for work valued at $69.9 million, compared to 571 permits worth $157.7 million in the first three quarters of 2019.
While construction values are off by more than half, the city’s director of development services suggested the numbers in recent past years have been skewed by massive projects like the $312.5-million Penticton Regional Hospital expansion.
Blake Laven instead pointed at the number of permits issued, which he said is a better indication of construction activity and shows 2020 “in the ballpark” with 2019.