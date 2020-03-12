RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing Penticton woman.
Kaeleigh Eden-Fiddler, 26, is described as a five-foot, four-inch Caucasian female, weighing 100 pounds, with black hair, a nose piercing, missing front tooth and with a star tattoo on her face and a heart tattoo on her wrist.
Police haven’t said where she was last seen and when, but want to check on her well-being. Anyone with information about Eden-Fiddler whereabouts is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.