KELOWNA — There are 11 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Interior Health region, and one more business has closed its doors temporarily as it wrestles with a potentially sick employee.
EK’s Grill in Kelowna has closed until at least July 25 as a precautionary measure after a staff member potentially came into contact with someone infected with COVID-19.
“If she is positive we will inform you through appropriate channels,” said the owners.
On Tuesday, the province reported a total of 30 new cases across B.C. over the latest 24-hour period, for a total of 3,328 cases. Of those, 266 are active, with 15 people hospitalized, three of whom are in intensive care.
There were no new deaths.
“The recent community cases have meant that some restaurants, wineries and recreational facilities in the Okanagan and Lower Mainland have been notified of a potential exposure with some employees, or have had employees who are confirmed positive for COVID-19,” said B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Bonnie Henry in a joint statement Tuesday.
“We commend the businesses who have proactively notified the public and temporarily closed for additional cleaning. This is a clear example of how we can contain the risk when it is known, slow the spread and continue to operate safely. We also need to support contact tracing efforts by paying attention to where we go and who we see, and always, without exception, staying home if we are feeling at all unwell.”
Earlier this week, Henry called on B.C. residents to do their part in limiting the spread after the province recorded more than 100 cases in a single time-stretch for the first time.
“We do have a possibility of having explosive growth in our outbreak here in B.C.,” said Henry on Monday.
Nearly half of new cases over the weekend were in the Interior Health region, many tied to clusters in Kelowna.