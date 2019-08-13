A planned subdivision in Trout Creek and a proposal to allow residential units above downtown businesses will be the subject of public hearings Sept. 9.
Summerland council on Monday gave tentative approval to the two items, clearing the way for public input.
The first is a rezoning application for 5010 Croil Ave. to allow for the lot to be divided into three. The property was previously rezoned to allow a two-lot subdivision, but has since changed hands. There is one single-family home on the property now.
The other item is a proposed change to the district’s zoning bylaw to allow more flexibility in the CB1 zone.
It stems from an application by the owner of the former BMO building to build an apartment on the second floor. Staff is also proposing the bylaw be amended at the same time to make craft breweries and distilleries a permitted use in the CB1 zone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.