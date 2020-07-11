The homeless population in Penticton – and across the South Okanagan – is not being forgotten during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Inside the former Victory Church on Winnipeg Street, work is underway to put up a temporary 60-bed shelter that can be opened if there’s a COVID-19 outbreak among the marginalized population.
“If you’re living in a tent or on the street without shelter, being quarantined is really not an option without a place to call home,” said Tony Laing, executive director of the Penticton and District Society for Community Living, which is operating the site.
Guests will also receive food services and medical assistance, and there will be an overdose prevention site where they can use drugs under supervision.
It’s the only such facility south of West Kelowna and will be available to anyone in the South Okanagan who needs it. There is no set date when it will open.
“It all depends on BC Housing and the needs of the community. If there is an outbreak, it will be all hands on deck right away to get things finalized. We’re just taking the slow kind of approach right now and our staff are working every day to try and get things ready,” said Laing.
“It’s all about being prepared. If there were to be an outbreak, it’s not like you can flick a switch and be ready to go the next day. As part of the planning, we’re hoping for the best, but are prepared for the worst.”
The site, which was recently rezoned for a mixed-use development but is now under lease to PDSCL until March 31, 2021, has for the past month been home to a hygiene centre with five shower stalls, two bathrooms and laundry facilities.
“The need for this space came about as a result of the pandemic and all of the public washrooms being closed down. There were no facilities for anybody who was homeless to get access to a washroom, a shower and laundry facilities,” said Laing.
Word of the amenities has spread quickly.
“We have gone from two and three days a week … to hopefully seven days a week very soon as the needs arise,” said Laing.
The projects are partnerships of Interior Health, the City of Penticton, BC Housing and PDSCL.