A caravan aimed at raising awareness of International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31 will roll through Penticton later this week.
Organized by the Okanagan Nation Alliance, the Purple Ribbon Campaign Caravan will stop for a public gathering Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Gyro Park.
“The caravan will travel around the nation to spread awareness and educate the people about the disease of addiction in hopes it saves more lives through education and open conversations,” the ONA said in a press release.
“Purple ribbons for overdose prevention is a national effort to urgently bring needed attention to this growing epidemic.
The caravan will also visit the Osoyoos and Lower Similkameen Indian Bands today. On Wednesday, the group makes stops in Kelowna, Vernon and Merritt.
