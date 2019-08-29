Five people have been arrested for drug offences after a two-day sting outside Penticton Secondary School.
RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said Thursday that members of the Street Enforcement Unit and Community Safety Enforcement Team went undercover last week, targetting individuals committing crime around the school and public library.
“They were trying to catch people dealing drugs in that area, especially with school coming up. That area has been hit hard with that activity,” said Grandy.
“They had five arrests over two days in relation to drug possession and drug dealing.”
Seven charges have been sworn against five individuals. Their names have not been released.
Grandy said two others were charged with impaired driving, resulting in a vehicle being impounded.
“A couple of the people were kind of new, they weren’t on the radar,” he said. “Which is good, because hopefully we can identify those people and they’ll move on.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.