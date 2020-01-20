A celebrated member of Pen-Hi’s class of 1958, who later went on to conduct the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, has passed away.
Errol Gay died Dec. 13, 2019, after a “brave fight” with ALS, according to an obituary published in the Toronto Star.
Gay, 78, left behind a wife, Ann; two daughters, Heather Hoffman and Erin Halls; and four grandchildren.
His father, George, was a teacher, which was one on the reasons the family moved to Penticton. The other reason, of course, had to do with music.
“There were no entry-level jobs available near Vancouver, so (George) had to apply to boards in the interior of B.C. During this process my parents tried to find out which localities had competent piano teachers and were told by several Vancouver pianists that there was really only one teacher in inland BC that might be considered to be exceptional, and she was in Penticton,” Gay told an interviewer from WholeNote magazine in 2015.
“It happened that there was a job opening there for my dad. The pay scale was somewhat less than in other boards but my parents decided that they would sacrifice earning more money in order to give me the best possible instruction.”
After graduating from Pen-Hi, Gay went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in music from the University of B.C., a master’s degree in musicology from the University of North Carolina and a doctorate in musical conducting from Stanford University.
Gay served as conductor and chorus master with the Canadian Opera Company from 1970-76, before eventually moving on to the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, for which he served as librarian for 24 years and conductor from 2002-09. He was also artistic director of the Canadian Children’s Opera Company from 2001-15, and composed several works for the organization.
His obituary asks for donations in his name to the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, Canadian Children’s Opera Company or other charities.
