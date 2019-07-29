Before we start talking robots, George Suliman wants to make one thing clear.
“I’m the older twin by one minute,” he said.
George’s fraternal twin, Edward, sighs audibly and shakes his head.
“He’s always telling people that,” said Edward.
With that preamble out of the way, the 13-year-olds demonstrate their dancing robot.
The two boys were one of six teams wrapping up a week of Robot Camp at UBC Okanagan for kids aged nine to 15.
“We coded a computer program so that each wavelength of the song makes the robot do something different,” explained George.
Through one minute and 15 seconds of stilted dance, the robot bows, waves, does pushups, throws a microphone and does a one-foot fly, which, as it sounds, involves bending at the waist and balancing on one foot while flapping both arms.
“We each made up an original dance move for our robot to do, too,” said Edward.
“Mine is the Shimmey Original. It’s a backward juggling motion.”
George’s uniquely programmed choreography was Flex One, a move that allowed the robot to show off its biceps.
At the camp’s end-of-week presentations, George and Edward’s robot made its way through its entire dance.
Other teams weren’t as lucky.
Some other pairs launched their robots into routines only to have the robot, computer or the program glitch and everything come to a sudden halt.
There were lots of adjustments as the next team was called up to show off.
“All of the 14 kids here are here because they know coding and programming runs almost everything and they want to learn more,” said Tyson Wier, the instructor from STEM Learning Lab and EdgeMakers.
“At the beginning of the week, they received a pre-built 14-inch-high humanoid EZ brand robot and the option to design a computer program to make it do things using wavelength (music), voice recognition or facial recognition.”
This is the fourth summer UBC has offered robot camps at its Kelowna campus in conjunction with STEM Learning Lab and EdgeMakers.
The companies were founded in San Francisco, expanded to Calgary and now have a Kelowna office because there’s such a demand for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) summer camps, after-school activities and birthday parties.
“The way the world is going, virtually everything has something to do with STEM,” said Weir.
“Call it STEAM and you can include arts and music, too. Proficiency in 21st-century skills such as critical thinking, collaboration and coding is imperative in this rapidly evolving technological world. We need to give the youth of today the skills of tomorrow.”
Besides having some fun, the goal of the camps are to expose kids to coding, programming and hopefully spark a design in the future generation to pursue STEM-related education and careers.
Last week, a different camp built adventure robots, and this week a separate science camp created an underwater ecosystem.
