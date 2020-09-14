Royal Canadian Legion branches in Penticton and other communities are asking for the public’s help accessing federal relief money.
“Many branches were hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak, yet federal relief programs released to date cannot help most of them pay their operational bills. There is a federal loan program, however, not all branches qualify and some cannot take the risk,” states a form letter available from the Penticton branch that’s addressed to MP Richard Cannings.
“If we do not help suffering branches weather this situation, it could mean the end of their critical work to support veterans and communities.”
Legion supporters can help the campaign by writing to their MP.