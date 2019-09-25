Book lovers can now directly inspire kids at a Penticton school to develop a love of reading.
From now until Oct. 6, shoppers can visit the Coles store at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre and purchase a book off a registry set up by Carmi Elementary School. The book will then be sent to the school, which will receive one extra copy courtesy of the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation.
There are a total of 50 books on Carmi’s registry.
“With an inadequate library budget of less than $30 per student for the entire year, this local school will now have an opportunity to upgrade its library collection and enrich the lives and education of its students,” the foundation said in a press release.
Shoppers can also participate by visiting the school’s registry at www.loveofreading.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.