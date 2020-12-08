A townhouse development with a $3-million construction value helped lift Penticton’s building permit numbers for November to within two-thirds of the previous year’s value.
City staff issued permits for work valued at a total of $10 million last month, versus $14.7 million in November 2019, according to fresh data from the local government.
The $3-million construction project is another set of five townhomes within the high-end Riverside development at 201 Wylie Street.
But the most valuable category of building permits last month was for single-family homes, in which six new homes combined for a construction value of $3.4 million.
Still, the city is on track this year for construction values to total about half of what they did in 2019.
Through November, the total stood at $89.5 million, versus $177.2 million in the year-ago period.
It marks a precipitous drop since the annual record of $197.9 million was set in 2016, although recent years’ numbers were skewed by big projects like the Penticton Regional Hospital expansion.