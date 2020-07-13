Summerland is powering ahead with a solar farm at the base of Cartwright Mountain.
Council reaffirmed support for the $7-million Summerland Solar+Storage Project, which is expected to produce enough electricity to power approximately 100 homes, by a 4-3 vote at the end of a four-hour public meeting Monday. Opposing votes were registered by Couns. Richard Barkwill, Doug Patan and Marty Van Alphen.
“The reasons for opposition have changed over time, but the reasons for support have not,” said Mayor Toni Boot, who was among the four supporters.
“Based on the reports and presentations by experts in the field and the District of Summerland staff, I am confident that the preferred site is the best location technically, and will provide the best outcome financially.”
The meeting, which was staged in the Summerland Arena banquet room in order to respect social distancing rules, was called as a result of lingering community concerns about the site that was selected for the project from among four possibilities put to council at a closed meeting in February 2019.
The 25-acre property, which is bounded by Prairie Valley Road to the south and Morrow Avenue to the east, is owned by the district and once served as a public works yard. It’s now criss-crossed by recreational trails, and lies about three kilometres west of downtown and adjacent to the stalled 240-home Deer Ridge subdivision.
“We have a letter from five former mayors who are all familiar with the planning process for Summerland who all said this was in the wrong location. Mayors who competed against each other are all in agreement here that we’re abandoning all previous (growth) plans (by putting) the solar project here,” said Barkwill, who has been the most vocal opponent.
In response to concerns shared by Barkwill and others, staff on Monday presented a third-party appraisal of the site’s value and more information about its potential for residential development.
The appraisal produced an estimated value of $1.8 to $2 million, based on the property being suitable for an 80-unit residential subdivision, as was proposed by a developer in 2015.
“The subject (lot) has a good, semi-rural location that, while not within walking distance of services and amenities in Summerland, is nonetheless a short driving distance,” Interior Appraisals stated in its report.
It goes on to note the site’s current zoning and Official Community Plan designation don’t pert residential development and make it “less economically attractive to potential purchasers,” and that the potential costs for servicing “create additional risk and uncertainty.”
“The scale of the development… would involve significant capital expenditure over a timeline that could reasonably be five, 10 or even possibly 20 years would significantly limit the range of potential purchasers,” the appraisal concluded.
And according to the results of a high-level analysis prepared by staff, the district has enough land available to serve projected annual population growth of 1% for the next 21 years.
However, there is only six to eight years’ worth of land that is either serviced, approved for development of pending approval, according to chief administrative officer Anthony Haddad.
As for potential development on and around the solar site, Haddad said the lack of sewer service to the area has been the primary holdup. The site lies on the most direct route for a sewer extension to the west, the cost of which a consultant estimated at $2.9 million. The consultant also determined the pipes could be run through the solar farm.
Finance manager David Svetlichny said the project is expected to save the district approximately $200,000 per year on the purchase of wholesale electricity from FortisBC, and the windfall would be available for whatever council wishes, after its approximately $1 million contribution to the project is paid off.
There were 13 people on Monday’s speakers’ list, although only nine actually spoke: five in favour and four against. They addressed council in person and by phone. Council also received 22 pieces of correspondence and three petitions with a total of 174 signatures.
Now that council has reaffirmed support for the project, which will also include a bank of batteries to store power, staff will proceed to the engineering and procurement stages. A $6-million grant from the federal government requires the work be complete by September 2023.
In her remarks, Boot also responded to the letter from the five former Summerland mayors, which ran in The Herald on Friday
“I would suggest that Janice Perrino, Peter Waterman and Tom Johnson all had some interesting ideas about where housing development should go, most recently Banks Crescent with former mayor Peter Waterman,” said Boot, referring to a controversial project that was killed in 2018.
“That’s all I’m going to say about that.”