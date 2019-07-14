In a fun-filled way to celebrate the local harvest, the Naramata Community Market will again stage the Great Cherry Pit Spitting Contest at this Wednesday’s market.
Back in 2010, the event was begun as a celebration of the local cherry harvest. Since that year, Rob Van Westen has been supplying the Lapin cherries from his orchard on Boothe Road. Prizes include Naramata Market Bucks for the winners of each age category.
The fun starts at 4:30 p.m. in Wharf Park. It’s free to enter.
A new champion was crowned in 2018. Jesse Ashwell, visiting from the Vancouver Island town of Ucluelet, sent his cherry pit some 36 1/2 feet off the measuring map. Ashwell took the title from Edmonton visitor Colin Lacey, who had held the cherry spitting crown for three years.
Van Westen’s daughter, Olivia, won in the kids ages nine to 12 category for the second year in a row. She had a winning spit of 19 1/2 feet. Her great-grandfather planted the Lapin trees that the cherries were harvested from. They are the oldest Lapin trees in the Okanagan valley and thus oldest in the world, said Olivia’s dad Rob.
For those who are curious, the world record cherry pit spit is some 93 1/2 feet.
