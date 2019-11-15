One hundred Summerland residents will be given a free radon test kit in an effort to help raise awareness of the hazard of high radon levels.
There will be an information session about the 100 Radon Kit Challenge on Nov. 19, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Summerland Arena banquet room, and community members are encouraged to register at summerland.perfectmind.com or in-person at aquatic centre.
Those who would like their free radon kit can pick one up at the information session.
Summerland is one of 15 communities participating in the challenge across Canada.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.