The former treasurer of the Oliver Elementary School parent advisory committee pleaded guilty Monday to stealing from the group.
Belinda Yorke admitted in B.C. Supreme Court in Penticton to a single count of theft over $5,000 between June 1, 2016, and June 11, 2018.
She was charged in September 2019 following a lengthy investigation that police at the time said was triggered by a complaint that Yorke had misappropriated funds from the PAC’s bank account.
The probe, which lasted a year and a half, also involved the B.C. Gaming Policy Enforcement Branch.
Yorke is due back in court April 27 pending completion of a pre-sentencing report.