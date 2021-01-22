Residents of the West Bench neighbourhood of Penticton are being asked to think long term.
A draft version of the Greater West Bench Age-Friendly Assessment and Plan was released this week by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, which has jurisdiction over the area.
The report was prepared by a consultant with grant funding from the B.C. government. A summary document lists some of the difficulties facing seniors in the community, such as a lack of community programs and limited options for accessing shopping and services in Penticton.
As possible solutions, it mentions following through with planned transit service to the community and surveying residents to see what recreation programs they want.
The draft document is available for review on the RDOS Regional Connections website, where residents can complete a feedback form and share their thoughts about proposed plan. Feedback forms will be available through Monday, Feb. 15.