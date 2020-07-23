The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Wednesday
9:23 a.m. Ponderosa Drive, Naramata. Medical first response.
10:41 a.m. Walters Road, Summerland. Wildfire.
3:16 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Marine rescue.
4:57 p.m. Rigsby Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.
8:04 p.m. Industrial Avenue, Penticton. Burning complaint.
10:37 p.m. Duncan Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
9:58 p.m. 82nd Avenue, Osoyoos. Motor-vehicle incident.
10:44 p.m. Comox Street, Penticton. Minor fire.