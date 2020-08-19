Penalize those who don’t social distance
Dear Editor:
We now have repeated outbreaks of COVID-19 occurring after parties involving large groups of people behaving irresponsibly. People are gathering in large groups and ignoring physical-distancing guidelines.
As a result, we are having large increases of new infections in B.C. When are medical and provincial leaders going to realize that repeating the same messages over and over to these irresponsible individuals is not going to work?
We need legislated penalties and consistent enforcement for people who refuse to follow the guidelines we’ve all been given. This should have been done right from the beginning of the pandemic. This idiotic behaviour cannot be allowed to continue.
Too many people have suffered so much physically and economically from this pandemic.
Al Martens
Penticton
Staff pulls too many strings at City Hall
Dear Editor:
What is the point of electing a mayor and city council when most decisions are made by the unelected city staff?
Once again, the City of Penticton asked for the public’s input on the issue of paid parking and once again, the only citizens they’re going to listen to are city staff. Who are these people? They can ignore the wishes of the general population to push their own agendas. Maybe it’s time for the people of Penticton to call for a house cleaning at City Hall. Mayor and council talked about transparency during their campaigns, but it seems like it’s not them who should be transparent.
Mayor and council, we elected you — not the overstaffed, overpaid people pulling your strings.
Reese MacDermott
Penticton
Don’t charge to park, cut spending instead
Dear Editor:
Did I read the same comments that city staff did? Or did they read some comments that were not in the survey they commissioned?
It is most concerning that staff ignored a significant number of residents’ comments and concerns that said, namely:
• No paid parking for residents. So why did they propose a $25 fee for a chunk of paper that probably costs $0.05?
And,
• What about the prevalent comments regarding downsizing and exorbitant staff salaries? City manager Donny Van Dyk, as much as I think he’s doing the best he can, is no stranger to my comments in that regard.
There are tons of other better solutions offered by the respondents to the surveys. For example:
• Try a token toonie for a resident pass the first year and see where it goes after a year. I’m all for pay parking for tourists and out- of-town people who use our infrastructure. I think that was a fairly consistent comment wasn’t it? So why bilk your overtaxed residents? More importantly, I’m all for eliminating a cash-in-lieu-of-parking policy that has done nothing but create the problems we’re in.
• It’s time to scale back management salaries to something more reasonable. I’m prepared to work with Mr. Van Dyk to make that happen. It’s no secret, as you all know, that management salaries increased dramatically under the previous CAO’s tenure with virtually no oversight. In many ways that’s just like a pothole that needs to be fixed rather than glossed over.
• There’s even some ongoing mention of the largess of planning policies and the developers that have been getting away virtually scott free. Yet, no mention by staff. We all all know that the Development Cost Charges are almost two decades out of date. How much longer will it be until that’s addressed?
The City, like all other levels of government, has a spending problem, more than a revenue-generation problem. I’m sure it would be quite easy to find $4-6 million in over-expenditures with not too much effort. It’s more important than ever given these unprecedented times.
Council doesn’t need to take staff’s recommendations on the spot just to get things done. Send it back for more analysis and the development of options consistent with the solutions proposed by the people who pay their salaries.
Wayne Llewellyn
Penticton
Closing lodge was purely political
Dear Editor:
The Queen Charlotte Lodge is located remotely on Haida Gwaii. This fishing lodge is 35 km from the nearest settlement and is accessed only by sea or air. There are no roads in or out.
Before the lodge was approved for opening, QCL proved their compliance with all health and safety standards as recommended.
All staff and Canadian-only guests were helicoptered in and out from the island to Prince Rupert. There was no contact or interaction with the Haida people. Great expenses were incurred to accomplish safety for all.
The lodge passed all requirements and were given the “go ahead” to open.
After opening, a COVID-19 outbreak hit the Haida Gwaii town of Masset. This outbreak was caused by their own residents. It had nothing to do with the lodge or their guests. Premier John Horgan, without consultation to QCL, abruptly closed this fishing lodge citing health concerns for the Haida peoples.
Horgan decided to give in to the people of the Haida Nation without taking into consideration the lodge’s locale and all that was done and approved to ensure everyone’s health and safety, including all of Haida Gwaii.
Some of the trickle-down effects Horgan’s reckless and thoughtless actions have caused hurt students who depended on job opportunities and who now have no current means for employment to assist with their continued education. Some are homeless given the fact that they gave up their summer residences and have no home to return to.
Meanwhile, families whose sole provider are dependent on their earnings to pay rent, mortgages, food and medical expenses (including prescription drugs) are now without jobs. Horgan has taken their earnings from them.
I thought Horgan wanted to promote tourism in this province. It appears his decision to close the lodge was not for health, but political reasons.
What Horgan should have done was close down the Haida community from travel in and out of their own settlement. Instead, he’s killed a viable economic business for B.C. tourism and caused great hardship to those who owned and worked there.
The owners, employees and guests took the premier at his worthless word by receiving his blessing to open, only to then arbitrarily snatch their livelihoods and holidays away without warning.
The NDP has always stood for labour unions and rights of workers. The premier has. ironically and unjustly, removed 120 workers from their primary source of income and ability to sustain themselves throughout the year.
Caroline Brown
Parksville
Replacing heritage with stucco box
Dear Editor:
While it is nice to see heritage on the front page of the Okanagan Weekend it is for all the wrong reasons (“A Heritage Catch-22,” Aug. 15)
Another significant heritage home (The Groves House) has come down to make way for a modern grey stucco box.
While the house itself is not offensive, it is being put in the wrong part of town — a heritage conservation area, an area where there are new construction guidelines, which do not appear to have even been considered in the new project.
Did the Cullen family consider purchasing a lot in a new subdivision where the house would fit in seamlessly? It is likely that they love the Abbott Street area, with its large lots, trees, proximity to the lake, and the lovely character and heritage homes.
There are several items concerning this particular project that are worth repeating.
The City of Kelowna has a Heritage Advisory Committee (HAC), whose specific reason for being is to provide expertise to council on decisions they must make with respect to heritage. The HAC recommended that 409 Park Ave. remain on the Heritage Register. Council approved its removal.
The City of Kelowna has a program called the Heritage Grants Program, whereby owners of buildings on the Heritage Register can apply for grants to help with the maintenance of the building’s exterior. The previous owners of 409 Park Ave. received such a $7,500 grant in 2017. Now the house is gone and the new roofing material paid for by the grant resides in the landfill.
As an owner of a heritage house, I fully appreciate the costs associated with rehabilitation. We undertook our project in 2016. While our home is not in the conservation area, and is the oldest home in the area, we too faced pushback from neighbors. We dealt with all the issues you would expect to deal with in a house nearly 100 years old. Expensive and predictable. The purchasers of 409 Park Ave., need not have been surprised by the types of issues they would face.
There are a number of excellent examples of people in Kelowna who have done well by purchasing and caring for their historic homes. On behalf of those who appreciate these homes in our city and neighborhoods, I thank you.
This is another sad chapter in the downward trend in the Abbott Street Conservation Area.
Janice Henry,
Kelowna
past chair of Heritage BC
Ball python was headed to Oak Bay
Dear Editor:
Python was heading for Oak Bay
Re: “Ball python found hiding under Victoria vehicle," (Herald, Aug. 14)..
The snake was obviously heading for Oak Bay. We have the juiciest rats in the region.
Chris Foord
Oak Bay
Dr. Bonnie must put the hammer down
Dear Editor:
Bonnie, put the hammer down!
We had our recovery headed in the right direction, then the rules got relaxed and we are now headed in the wrong direction.
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has gone soft on us at the worst possible time. It’s like sliding into home plate and coming up two feet short. Or skating in on a breakaway and losing control of the puck just when you go to score. We were so close.
This relaxed position has had an enormous impact in the Valley and it will get worse in the next month.
Thankfully, some organizations have now taken a leadership role and have mandated masks. This needs to be implemented right across the board. There are also some obvious gathering places that are creating problems and they need to be addressed now.
Dr. Henry, lose the”Be Kind” mantra. Get tough now! Go back to some of your stricter guidelines. If you do not, it will truly be the winter of our discontent.
Ray Putnam
Kelowna
Restaurant staffers should wear masks
Dear Editor:
Over the last few weeks my wife and I, both seniors have ventured out to some of our favourite places for lunch. Of the four that we visited we would only consider returning to one. All had very good signage, tables well spaced apart and sanitized before use and also separate entrance and exit.
However, apart from one, the serving staff did not wear masks and stood above us, right next to the table, to take our orders. We are encouraged to wear masks when social distancing is not possible so why not in restaurants? It is important to help our local businesses during these turbulent times but they must make customers feel safe in order to gain our continued support.
Richard White
Nanaimo
Toronto is not the centre of the sports universe
Dear Editor:
A friend recently asked why I was not a fan of the Jays/Leafs/Raptors, all Toronto teams that do reasonably well, especially the Raptors who won it all last year. My answer was quite simply that I did not appreciate the fact that all sports reporting in Canada seems to come out of Toronto (with the exception of the Canucks — their coverage in this area is excellent) and as a result we get bombarded by Toronto’s point of view and often with a bias.
Imagine if you will that the head coach of one of Toronto’s teams was rushed to the hospital in the middle of an important playoff series. You can be sure this would be covered by every outlet of the Toronto media, this being a Toronto story.
The other night, the head coach of the Montreal Canadiens was rushed to hospital, in the night following the Habs game with the Philadelphia Flyers. Tonight, on the National, not a single mention was made of this. However, this story was not about Toronto.
Bob LeBlanc
Victoria
Assure your car’s wheel nuts are tight
Dear Editor:
When I read about the car that lost a wheel because somebody loosened the wheel nuts, I was shocked. But I also wondered how the driver didn’t notice the
problem.
A number of years ago a friend of mine rotated his tires and forgot to snug up the nuts on one wheel. Due to the noise coming from the loose wheel he quickly pulled over and discovered the issue.
Whenever you hear odd noises coming from your car, don’t ignore them. Wheel nuts can come loose for a number of reasons, or it could be a wheel bearing failing, both of which could result in you losing a wheel. So when you hear weird noises, stop and figure out why or call a professional. Ignoring such noises never ends well.
S. I. Petersen
Nanaimo