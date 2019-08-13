A third cannabis shop has now been green-lighted in Summerland.
Council on Monday gave its blessing to the application by PH Summerland Cannabis Inc. to sell recreational marijuana at 102-10105 Main St.
The site is about 60 metres from Memorial Park, and the proposal generated zero feedback from the public.
“The controversy’s over?” Coun. Richard Barkwill asked rhetorically.
While local governments get to make recommendations on such shops, the final licensing decision rests with the B.C. government, which has not yet granted approval to the other two shops.
