School District 67 is planning to spend $17,000 for a consultant to help it hire a new superintendent.
The school board issued a press release this week explaining it has hired Anne Cooper, a former superintendent in Revelstoke, to find a replacement for Wendy Hyer, who’s retiring on July 31, 2020.
Cooper, who bills at the rate of $125 per hour, “will be assisting the board in completing a thorough evaluation and selection process designed to identify the candidate whose skills and experience are a best match to the district’s needs going forward,” the release added.
It notes the board has established a recruitment plan that will require input from staff and other partners, which will be used to develop a “candidate profile.”
“Once the candidate profile has been completed, a thorough advertising and recruitment process will be undertaken to identify strong internal and external candidates that meet the required profile.”
The board is hoping to have someone hired before spring break 2020.
