(VIDEO below story)
Residents of a downtown Penticton seniors’ home got a blast of the bagpipes Sunday afternoon, when their neighbours’ granddaughter dropped by for a visit.
“I just wanted to say hi,” Kelowna woman Christa-Mae Lawrie said between songs outside Cherry Park Retirement Residence, which is closed to visitors as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.
She announced her presence on the lawn by serenading her grandparents, Doug and Dolores Lawrie, who listened from their second-storey balcony.
Lawrie said she figured an impromptu performance would help break the monotony of her grandparents’ self-isolation.
“She always thinks of fun things to do,” Doug said from his second-storey balcony.
Seniors’ homes across B.C. have been ordered to implement strict measures, such as suspending non-essential visits, to help stop the spread of COVID-19.