Local politicians are scheduled this week to discuss the possible purchase of a site on the outskirts of Penticton for a long-delayed regional composting facility.
Those talks are slated to take place behind closed doors Thursday morning during a committee meeting of the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
During regular business Thursday afternoon, however, RDOS directors are expected to hear from operations manager Andrew Reeder, whose report in advance of the meeting suggests the possible composting site is close enough to Campbell Mountain Landfill that it could share some infrastructure, such as truck scales and water, and is within the Agricultural Land Reserve.
Reeder explains that building a composting facility separate from the landfill will save valuable space in the dump and put the operation further away from neighbours, thereby reducing possible nuisances such as noise and odour.
The cost to build an enclosed composting facility, which would take food waste, plus biosolids from the Penticton sewage treatment plant, has now been pegged at $17.2 million.
However, there is a good chance the project would qualify for funding under a federal grant program, according to Reeder, which would cover 83% of capital costs, leaving local taxpayers on the hook for about $2.9 million, plus the cost of buying land.
Reeder is urging directors to act quickly, because the Agricultural Land Commission as of Jan. 30 is tightening up its rules surrounding exclusion applications, which could be “problematic” for the RDOS if it applies for non-farm-use status for the site after that date.
A regional composting facility, plus curbside pickup of organic waste, has been on the books since 2013, but the concept hit a few snags in recent years after proposed sites in Marron Valley and Summerland were shot down due to local opposition.
Reeder’s report notes organics and food waste account for about 40% of what’s currently going into local landfills, the life of which would be extended by diverting that material to a composting facility.
As of February 2018, the RDOS estimated it had spent $400,000 studying the concept of a regional compost facility since 2013.
