Penticton RCMP has made an arrest after a substantial amount of drugs and firearms were seized from a Winnipeg Street home.
In a press release Friday, RCMP say its street enforcement unit conducted a drug trafficking investigation at a home on Winnipeg Street and found 17 ounces of methamphetamine, 10 ounces of cocaine, eight ounces of suspected fentanyl, one loaded 12-guage shotgun, one loaded handgun with a prohibited magazine, 1 SKS rifle and over $10,000 in Canadian currency.
Daryk Reinders, 41, was arrested and is now facing multiple charges.
“This type of drug enforcement is paramount to the safety of the public,” said Staff Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck. “Not only was there a substantial quantity of street drugs seized, but just as important, these weapons can no longer be used to scare or harm anyone.”
The RCMP reminds the community to report any suspicious activity to the local detachment at 250-492-4300 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
