Riding the orange wave that swept across the province Saturday, the NDP’s Roly Russell appeared headed for victory in Boundary-Similkameen, handily beating BC Liberal Petra Veintimilla.
Russell is a two-term elected member of the regional district board for rural Grand Forks. With 43 of 99 polls counted at 10 p.m., Russell was leading Veitimilla 49% to 36%.
However, he wouldn’t comment on his apparent victory, pointing out that results in the riding can vary dramatically over the course of the counting.
And even though CBC, CTV and Global had declared an NDP majority government, Russell wasn’t prepared to talk about that either.
Veitimilla held the lead early in the evening, but slipped into second place fairly quickly and the gap continued to widen.
An Oliver town councillor, Veitimilla was attempting to succeed Linda Larson, who served as a councillor and mayor in Oliver before her election to the legislature in 2013. Larson, who announced her retirement earlier this year, was re-elected in 2017. She was not available for comment Saturday evening.
BC Conservative Party candidate Darryl Seres of Osoyoos was a distant third. In an interview, he criticized the NDP government for calling the “snap election,” contending that taking advantage of the good will across the province for political gain is “bad for democracy.”
A fourth name on the ballot was that of Arlyn Greig of the Wexit Party. She was dumped by the party early in the month, but not in time to get her name off the ballot. The name of the party was recently changed to the Maverick Party.