The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

12:10 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Alarm.

12:54 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.

1:04 p.m. Hembrie Mountain Road, Princeton. Wildfire.

2:02 p.m. Atkinson Road, Summerland. Alarm.

4:02 p.m. Moody Street, Princeton. Alarm.

4:25 p.m. Martin Street, Penticton. Needle pickup.

9:21 p.m. Skaha Place, Penticton. Wildfire.

9:40 p.m. Naramata Road, Naramata. Motor-vehicle incident.

Tuesday

12:16 a.m. Lakeshore Drive, Osoyoos. Alarm.