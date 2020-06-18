Contracts were awarded Thursday for a pair of studies that will examine the need for child care and housing in the region.
Both studies, which carry six-figure costs, are being funded by the B.C. government, but administered by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
EcoPlan was awarded a $117,000 contract to do a housing needs assessment covering all of the RDOS rural areas, plus Penticton, Summerland and Keremeos.
Such assessments were made mandatory by the B.C. government in 2019.
The final report is expected to be ready early next year. EcoPlan submitted the second-lowest of 10 bids, but its proposal was ranked highest by RDOS staff.
Meanwhile, the Social Planning and Research Council of B.C. was awarded a $115,000 contract to determine how many child-care spaces are needed in the region and how local governments can fill that gap.
The final report is expected in February 2021. Sparc BC submitted the third-lowest of eight bids, but its submission was scored highest by RDOS staff.