Residents along the Highway 97 corridor through Central B.C. are now in Travel Penticton’s sights.
Travel Penticton executive director Thom Tischik told council Tuesday the group is launching a social media campaign to entice people from as far north as Prince George to pay a visit to the South Okanagan.
That new area joins two other established markets outside the region as targets for Travel Penticton: Vancouver and the Lower Mainland; and Edmonton and Calgary.
Tischik said, however, that Travel Penticton has done minimal marketing in Alberta this year,
“They’re coming out anyhow, so we don’t need to do a major push there anyway,” he explained.
“You must be doing something right,” replied Mayor John Vassilaki.
“I’ve never seen so many Alberta plates in Penticton in all the years I’ve lived here.”